Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlie Elphicke is charged with three counts of sexual assault

A former Conservative MP has said he was "besotted" with a female parliamentary worker whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

Charlie Elphicke told Southwark Crown Court that he wanted to have an affair with the woman, but denied groping her.

The 49-year-old, who is married to his successor as Dover MP, Natalie Elphicke, said he wanted to have a "sexual relationship" with the woman.

He denies three counts of sexual assault.

Mr Elphicke said he invited the parliamentary worker for a drink in Westminster in April 2016.

'Two-way street'

"As the evening wore on, I said to how much I liked her in many ways and how I had not, er, met someone like her for a very, very long time and how I was clearly liking her a lot," he said.

He thought the woman was "just amazing" and "hadn't felt like this in years", he told the court.

"I thought it was a two-way street and she felt the same about me as I did about her," he added.

He denied having tried to kiss the woman or deliberately touching her breast.

"I might have touched her shoulder, her upper arm, I might have touched her hand, but no unusual physical contact," he said.

'Naughty Tory'

Mr Elphicke admitted attempting to kiss a second woman at his London home in 2007, but denied sexually assaulting her.

The woman has accused Mr Elphicke of sexually assaulting her, grabbing her breast and chanting "I'm a naughty Tory" while chasing her around the house.

He said while drinking wine the pair had "what you might describe as a sexy conversation".

"I believe it was silly, flirtatious, I was joking, she was giggling," he said.

The court heard that Mr Elphicke's young children were asleep in the house at the time, while his wife was away for the evening.

The woman became "tactile" as the pair fed each other, he told the jury.

"She was handsy and feeding me chocolate stars," he said.

'Misapprehension'

Mr Elphicke said he then tried to kiss the woman, believing she had initially "responded positively" before realising it was not what she wanted.

He later apologised to the woman, he said. "I apologised for being under a misapprehension that we wanted to kiss," he added.

The woman agreed not to tell his wife about the incident at the time, he told the court.

On Monday, he told jurors he had an affair with another woman, from 2015, but had not told his wife.

The trial continues.