Image copyright Google Image caption Cedar House cares for patients with challenging behaviour and complex mental health needs.

A hospital for people with learning disabilities and autism where inspectors found one patient had been restrained 65 times in six months has been put into special measures.

Cedar House, in Barham near Canterbury was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors also reported the 39 patients in the low-secure unit were treated with kindness and respect.

The hospital said it would be addressing issues raised by the CQC.

Cedar House, a specialist hospital managed by The Huntercombe Group, provides assessment and treatment for patients with challenging behaviour and complex mental health needs.

The CQC inspectors found some staff "used physical restraint as a first response, rather than trying to manage a patient's distress first".

Injuries to staff

They reported one patient had 65 episodes of "prolonged restraint" between September 2019 and February 2020 and on one occasion was restrained for eight hours.

During these restraints, involving up to 19 members of staff, there were 29 reported injuries to staff members, the CQC found.

The hospital has since introduced soft mechanical restraint equipment and injuries have been reduced.

The inspectors reported some patients had been receiving care for up to 10 years and there were "significant delays to discharge for a small number of patients".

The CQC rated the unit as good for being caring and effective.

"We spent time on all wards and observed many positive interactions between patients and staff. Staff showed patience and treated patients with respect," the inspectors reported after their inspection in February.

A spokesman for The Huntercombe Group said: "Our highest priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the people in our care.

"The CQC's inspection has highlighted areas where improvements are needed in the service we deliver to patients, and we are fully committed to addressing these areas swiftly."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.