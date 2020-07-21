Image caption Illegal cockle picking in Kent is a "daily activity", police say

Police are using drones to try to stop gangs illegally picking cockles in Kent and selling them.

Officers are patrolling the shore in Shellness following reports of a rise in commercial shellfish harvesting.

Police suspect criminals net thousands of pounds a week using victims of human trafficking to pick cockles, which are then sold to restaurants.

Cockle picking for personal consumption in Kent is allowed but anyone collecting to sell needs a permit.

Sgt Darren Walshaw, from Kent Police's rural crime taskforce, said illegal cockle picking on the Isle of Sheppey was "pretty much a daily activity".

Last month officers seized 100kg of illegally-harvested shellfish in one day.

Police use the drones to spot cockle pickers and anyone found without a permit thought to be working for commercial gain will be dispersed.

Public health officials are also concerned about the sale of unregulated shellfish, which may contain harmful bacteria and other contaminants, Sgt Walshaw said.

Image caption Mary Culver (right) is trying to educate cockle pickers about the environmental impact

Meanwhile, local people dressed as a lobster and a mermaid are attempting to educate cockle pickers on the Isle of Sheppey about the environmental impact.

"We try to explain that the ecosystem is really important," said Mary Culver.

"If everything is stripped, if it recovers, it can take up to four years."

Mrs Culver and fellow volunteers, who call themselves "crustacean crusaders", have been patrolling beaches and speaking to people they believe may be taking more than the legal limit of cockles.

She said the group explained that "5kg per person is a good amount, you shouldn't really take anything from the beach, but it's kind of acceptable that you can take a little bit for your personal use".