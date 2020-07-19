Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption More than 2,800 migrants have reached the UK this year, with a record number of 180 arriving on Sunday alone

Five boats carrying 65 migrants have been intercepted while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The Home Office said 58 males and seven females were picked up between 07:30 and 22:30 BST on Saturday.

On Friday, 125 migrants in nine boats made it into British waters where they were dealt with by Border Force.

More than 500 migrants have now reached the UK in the past week after travelling to the UK on small boats.

So far this year more than 2,800 migrants have reached the UK, with a record 180 arriving last Sunday alone.

The Home Office said the latest migrants presented themselves as being from a number of nationalities including Eritrean, Syrian, Iranian, Gambian, Bissau-Guinean and Malian.

It said they were secured by immigration officials and assessed for any medical requirements.

They will be interviewed and their cases dealt with in line with immigration rules, transferring to detention where appropriate.

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said: "We are removing those who are making these illegal crossing from the UK.

"More than 160 people will be returned to Italy, Germany and France and return requests are in place for hundreds more."