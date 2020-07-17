Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Billy Dole was arrested at Gatwick Airport when he returned to the UK

A drug dealer who fled the country after murdering a man has been jailed for more than 21 years.

Billy Dole flew to Northern Cyprus after stabbing Peter Beale in Rochester, Kent, in September 2018 in a row over drugs.

He was arrested at Gatwick Airport when he returned voluntarily and pleaded guilty to murder in March 2019.

The 29-year-old was handed a sentence of 21 years and six months at Maidstone Crown Court.

Levi Webb, who also attacked Mr Beale, was sentenced to ten years and nine months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The 22-year-old, of Station Road in Northfleet, recruited Dole to join the attack after he was robbed of drugs and money by Mr Beale, 39, the court heard.

He was stabbed six times and "left to die" near a bridge in Rochester High Street, police said.

'Big heart'

Mother Tina Beale said she would remember her son's "kind ways, his laughter and his love for everyone".

"He had a big heart and he would help anybody," she added.

Dole's partner Rachel Woods, 32, of Chorister Crescent in Hoo, was found guilty of assisting an offender and was sentenced to three years and nine months in January.

Her 57-year-old mother Lynda Harris, of School Road in Wisbech, was handed a sentence of three years and five months after pleading guilty to the same offence.

Dole, of Chorister Crescent in Hoo, and Webb both admitted supplying class A drugs.