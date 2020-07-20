Image copyright Google Image caption DMC Healthcare operated at a number of hospitals in north Kent including Sheppey Community Hospital

A private company carrying out dermatology services has had its contract suspended by the NHS over concerns about patients safety.

DMC Healthcare ran the service which oversaw the care of almost 2,000 patients in north Kent and Medway for more than a year.

NHS bosses says those patients may have been harmed and the contract was suspended in June.

The Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group has apologised.

Dermatology services provided by DMC Healthcare were suspended last month. A smaller service run by DMC in east Kent has also been suspended.

A helpline has been set up to ensure affected patients are seen by GPs and follow-up treatment can be arranged.

Paula Wilkins, Chief Nurse at Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "In mid-June we suspended most of DMC's dermatology service when we became concerned about patient safety.

"I'm very sorry to say, we now know there have been delays in appointments, including for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers, and that has exposed people to the risk of harm."

In north Kent, there were 1,855 patients needing urgent treatment and a further 7,500 people on the service waiting list.

Of those, 700 have been waiting more than a year.

Ms Wilkins added: "We are very sorry this has happened and we are working hard to make sure everyone affected gets the treatment they need without any further delays.

"Every patient will be offered a face to face appointment with a consultant. In many cases patients will have their condition reviewed and, if needed, treatment done on the same day."

Dr Nadeem Moghal, CEO of DMC Healthcare, said the company took on "too much" when taking over services including north Kent.

He said the service they took over was in a "challenged and difficult" state.

"We are disappointed and we are very sorry for the impact it has had on patients.