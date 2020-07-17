Image copyright Google Image caption The A21 was closed between Tonbridge and the junction for Sevenoaks

A woman whose car caught fire fell to her death from a bridge while searching for help, police have said.

The 24-year-old, from London, was found on land below the A21 dual carriageway near Tonbridge, Kent, at about 02:45 BST on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man, also from London, was arrested but has since been released without charge.

Kent Police has appealed for witnesses and said it was preparing a file for the coroner.