Woman falls to death after car catches fire
- 17 July 2020
A woman whose car caught fire fell to her death from a bridge while searching for help, police have said.
The 24-year-old, from London, was found on land below the A21 dual carriageway near Tonbridge, Kent, at about 02:45 BST on Thursday.
A 31-year-old man, also from London, was arrested but has since been released without charge.
Kent Police has appealed for witnesses and said it was preparing a file for the coroner.