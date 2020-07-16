Image copyright AFP Image caption Priti Patel met with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin during her recent visit to Calais

The home secretary has been accused of creating "fake news" with her criticism of French efforts to stop migrants crossing the English Channel.

Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont disputed Priti Patel's claim that French authorities were not stopping boats.

"It's not true to say we are doing nothing, it's quite the opposite actually," he said.

The Home Office said the French had stopped 200 attempts in the past week, but added: "More action is required."

Mr Dumont said it was a "bit surprising" to hear Ms Patel's criticism as she had "seemed really impressed" on a visit to France on Sunday.

On Wednesday, she accused French authorities of failing to stop migrants even 250 yards from their coast.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme he said Ms Patel had "two speeches" - one in Calais at the weekend, and another in London.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Migrants intercepted by Border Force are usually bought to Dover where they can apply for asylum

"Yesterday [Wednesday] we stopped three boats, we brought back 40 migrants," he said. "Every day we are bringing migrants back to our seaside."

"We need to face the truth," he added. "The truth is in the first six months of 2020, even with the Covid situation, more boats tried to cross the Channel than during the whole 2019 year."

Two boats carrying 29 migrants reached the UK on Thursday, with a further 85 arriving on Wednesday.

More than 2,800 migrants have reached the UK this year.

The Home Office said it was in the interests of both countries to "stop people making this dangerous journey," adding that it was "exploring stronger enforcement measures with the French including more interceptions and returning boats".