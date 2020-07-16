Image copyright Google Image caption The A21 is closed between Tonbridge and and the junction for Sevenoaks

A man has been arrested after a woman found with serious injuries on a road died.

Emergency services were called after she was found and following a car fire at the same site on the A21 at Tonbridge, Kent, at about 02:25 BST.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with her death. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The A21 is likely to remain closed in both directions between the Morley's roundabout at the junction for Sevenoaks and Tonbridge throughout the day, Highways England said.

"Kent Police officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including any possible connection between the vehicle fire and the woman's death," a spokesman for the force said.