Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlie Elphicke is charged with three counts of sexual assault

A former MP said a woman he is accused of sexually assaulting was feeding him chocolate stars in the moments before he tried to kiss her.

Ex-Dover MP Charlie Elphicke told police he shared a bottle of wine with the woman at his London home in 2007.

The 49-year-old is alleged to have "groped" the woman while his wife was away.

Mr Elphicke denies three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

In an interview with police which was played to the jury Mr Elphicke said: "She was feeding me chocolate stars - putting them in my mouth. She became tactile.

"The atmosphere was very warm and convivial. I believe she wanted to take matters further so I leant over and kissed her."

'Arm round her'

The father-of-two said at first she responded positively then it became clear it was not what she wanted.

Mr Elphicke said he did not deliberately touch her breast, the court heard, but she may have thought he brushed it when he put his arm round her "for the purpose to hold her gently when I kissed her".

He said he meant to touch her arm, jurors were told.

Mr Elphicke said: "My recollection is that at first she responded positively but fairly rapidly it became clear she did not want to continue.

"I soon as I realised I was in error I stopped and I felt deeply apologetic to her. I recall she was cross and unhappy."

He said it was "something I came to deeply, deeply regret".

The trial continues.