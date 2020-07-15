Image copyright PA Media Image caption Priti Patel says she wants French authorities to be stronger in their interception of migrant boats

The Home Secretary has asked French authorities to intercept and return migrant boats found trying to cross the English Channel.

Priti Patel told the Commons Home Affairs Committee the British and French governments disagree on whether it would be lawful to intercept boats.

She said the number of people illegally entering the UK in this way was "appalling".

More than 2,700 migrants have reached the UK this year.

"French authorities are not intercepting boats at sea... even boats that have just left, that are 250 yards or so away," Ms Patel said.

"We want to make this unviable and in my view the only way to do this is by intercepting and returning the boats back to France."

This was not currently taking place due to the "French authorities' interpretations of what they can and can't do at sea" under maritime law, she said.

"It is our advice that they can go ahead and do that."

'Stronger enforcement'

Ms Patel said she had "difficult discussions" with her French counterpart on the subject.

The UK had offered to carry out joint exercises with the French to "demonstrate how boats can be returned safely," she said.

Six boats carrying 85 migrants arrived in the UK on Wednesday, while 36 people in three vessels were returned to France after getting into difficulties in French waters.

In 2019, Ms Patel said governments on both side of the Channel were working together with the aim of making crossings an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020.

About 1,000 migrants were stopped by the French in April and May, but "too many people are still making crossings," she said.

"I feel that there could be stronger enforcement measures on the French side - and they've heard that from me."

The French Minister of the Interior has been asked to comment.