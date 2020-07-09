Image copyright PA Image caption Manston Airport closed in May 2014 with the loss of 150 jobs

Plans to redevelop a former Battle of Britain airfield into an international air freight hub and passenger airfield have been approved by the government.

RiverOak Strategic Partners bought Manston Airport, which closed in 2014, and plan to restart short-haul and cargo flights in spring 2023.

It is thought it will lead to the creation of more than 23,000 jobs, with construction set to begin next year.

The group has committed to investing £300m for the "global freight hub".

The airport will be able to handle at least 10,000 air cargo movements a year while also offering passenger, executive travel and aircraft engineering services.

The company said Covid-19 had put a spotlight on the "fragility and inflexibility" of the UK's air cargo network.

Director Tony Freudmann said: "Once built, Manston will be one of the most modern, efficient and environmentally friendly freight hubs in the world.

"We can now focus on investing in Thanet and east Kent, creating jobs, and inspiring new generations through our active support for training, education and careers advice for all age groups."

Anne Marie Nixey, from No Night Flights, which opposes a cargo hub airport and night flights over Thanet and east Kent, said the airport would be a "blight on the area."

"What we're surprised at is the Planning Inspectorate for the country actually recommended that this wasn't a go-ahead. So the Secretary of State has gone against the Planning Inspectorate's recommendation.

"And one of the things that they really were very strong about... was the net zero carbon emission data.

"it doesn't match up with what the targets for the country are, it doesn't match up with the Paris Agreement, so why would you go against that?"

She added: "It's going to blight two towns at either end of the runway, it's a failed airport and has been for over 15 years, run by a company with no particular airport experience."

The development consent order - the first of its kind for an airport - was welcomed by local MPs Sir Roger Gale and Craig Mackinlay.

Sir Roger said: "Manston has been an airport for more than a hundred years and this decision unlocks many millions of pounds of investment.

"Post-Brexit Britain is going to need additional air freight capacity and Manston can offer this swiftly."

Mr Mackinlay added: "After what has been a very challenging time for everyone, this is news that should put a spring in our step. A great day for Thanet."

There is now a six-week period in which the decision can be challenged.