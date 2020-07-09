Image copyright Saga Image caption Saga suspended its cruises in March

A holiday travel company is making about 300 staff redundant due to falling customer numbers

Folkestone-based Saga said it had been hit by the suspension of travel following the coronavirus lockdown.

The company suspended all of its cruise ship sailings in March and said it was focussing on "improving efficiency".

One union representing some staff at the over-50s travel and insurance specialist said the company was "treating its staff fairly".

A spokeswoman for Saga said: "As part of our ongoing focus on improving efficiency within the business and against the backdrop of the continued suspension of travel due to Covid-19, we have started a process that will see a number of colleagues leave Saga.

"We appreciate this will be a difficult time for all of our colleagues and are focused on ensuring they receive all the support they need."

Saga did not say where the jobs would be lost.