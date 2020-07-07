Image copyright Family handout Image caption Philip Russell was a few days off his 29th birthday

The father of a victim of the 7/7 London bombings has spoken of his ongoing anguish, 15 years on from the attack which left 52 people dead.

Philip Russell, 28, was killed while en route to work on 7 July 2005, when the bus he was on exploded.

His father Grahame Russell said: "Grief is a peculiar thing, you never get over it. People say time is a great healer, but it's not."

Normally the Russell family go to Tavistock Square on the anniversary.

Image caption Grahame Russell said his son deserved to live

This year, due to Covid-19, they laid the 24 red roses and 24 white roses that they usually leave in London on his grave instead.

Mr Russell, of Pembury, Kent, said: "It was always good to go up to London on 7 July, but it's not that difficult staying at home.

"You just try to plough on through the day."

On 7 July 2005 Mr Russell, a financial manager, found his usual route to work disrupted with the closure of the tube network due to the first three bombs.

Instead he got on the number 30 bus, where at 09:47 BST Hasib Hussain detonated his device and killed 13 people.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Family photographs of Mr Russell are displayed at his father's home

Mr Russell would have been in his 40s now, and his father said he was kind, fun, and a friend to everyone.

He added: "He should be here... It's so difficult to know he was cut off in his prime.

"All time does is put things in the past and gradually help you to understand what went on and get on with your life, but it's always there in the background.

"[For] anybody who loses a child, no matter how, [it] is just tragic. He deserved to have a life."