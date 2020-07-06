Image copyright Swale Borough Council Image caption The elderly black labrador was left tied to the gates of a kennel in Upchurch, Kent

An elderly black labrador has been dumped along with a note saying he "has not learnt to be good".

The dog was found tied to railings at Jasmil Kennels in Upchurch, Kent.

The note read: "Please can you take me in as my owner has abandoned me after 10 years because I have not learnt to be good so I have been returned here where he found me."

Swale Borough Council is trying to find the owner.

The council's Stray Dogs Service posted pictures of the note and the dog on Facebook.

The service, which said the dog had not been micro-chipped, said: "This elderly black labrador was found tied up to railings at Jasmil Kennels this morning. We would very much like to speak to the owner to establish why the dog has been abandoned.

"If you recognise him and can be of any assistance, please contact the council in confidence or message this page. He will now be taken into our care."

A spokesperson for the council added: "If an owner is struggling with their dog, this is not the way to deal with it.

"Rehoming is the last option, but this isn't the way to do it, so we would appreciate any information we can get so we can speak to the owner."