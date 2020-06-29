Rochester death: Man charged with Luke Sullivan stabbing
- 29 June 2020
A suspect has appeared in court charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death in Kent.
Dennis Jones is alleged to have killed 31-year-old Luke Sullivan at a property in High Street, Rochester, on 21 November.
The 35-year-old, also of High Street, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear again at the same court on 10 July ahead of a trial listed for 7 December.