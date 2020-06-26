Image copyright Louis Montgomery Image caption A man has been arrested after two men were stabbed in Leysdown

Two men have been stabbed after a large group of people gathered on a Kent beach.

Many people had travelled from outside the area to the gathering on Thursday evening on Leysdown beach, police said.

Two men in their 20s from the London area were attacked on The Promenade just before midnight and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening wounds.

A man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

"Officers attended to remind people of the latest government advice around social distancing and encourage them to take personal responsibility for adhering to them," a Kent Police spokesman said.

Thousands of people crowded beaches along the south coast of England on Thursday on the second day of the heatwave.

A major incident was declared in Bournemouth and ministers have warned beaches could be closed if infections rise.