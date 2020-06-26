Image copyright PA Media Image caption Three more boats crossed the English Channel on Thursday

More than 20 migrants have been detained after landing in two boats on Kent beaches, the Home Office says.

Another boat was also intercepted on Thursday in the Channel, with 13 men and one woman on board saying they were Syrian and Iraqi.

Eight people were were detained by Border Force officers after landing at Kingsdown at about 07:30 BST.

Two women and 13 men who had landed on the beach at Abbotscliffe at about 09:30 were also detained.

All 37 migrants were taken to Home Office facilities in Dover and Folkestone.

The Home Office no longer discloses the numbers of child migrants arriving in Kent on small boats.

Several more boats have been reported in the English Channel on Friday morning.

Chris Philp, minister for immigration compliance and the courts, said: "Over the last two months the French stopped over 1,000 migrants from making this perilous journey, and prevented further attempts today."

At least 2,319 people have successfully crossed the Channel in 2020.