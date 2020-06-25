Image caption Charlie Hilder died of a heart attack, post-mortem tests found

Two teenagers have been arrested over the death of a man in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Kent.

Charlie Hilder, 66, suffered a heart attack following a disturbance in the grounds of the Kent castle on 28 May.

On Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at a property in Layhams Road, Keston, on suspicion of manslaughter.

Det Ch Insp Ivan Beasley said Kent Police is appealing for information, and the suspects remain in custody.

At the time of his death, police said Mr Hilder, from Romford, was fishing from a private boat and asked two people to leave the area. Later there was an argument in a nearby car park.

Image copyright @999London Image caption The castle was shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Mr Beasley said: "It remains important we speak to anyone else who may have attended Lullingstone Castle around this time, who have yet to contact the police.

"This includes visitors who may have taken photographs on their phones, or who may have video footage recorded on vehicle dash cams."