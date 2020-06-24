Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tracey Crouch MP has been diagnosed with breast cancer

MP Tracey Crouch has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Conservative politician says the news came "as a bit of a surprise" but it was caught early and she is being treated.

In a statement, the MP for Chatham and Aylesford said she would not physically attend Parliament before the summer recess.

She also urged people to "check their bits and bobbins" upon finding anything irregular.

Ms Crouch said she intends to remain positive for her sake and that of her partner and son.

'Please talk to your doctor'

Her statement read: "Unfortunately I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It came as a bit of a surprise but it has been caught early and I'm now being treated and supported by the excellent team at the Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust."

She added she would continue to work for her constituents during treatment.

"There is a concern that during the coronavirus pandemic people have not be going to their GP for fear of 'being a burden during this busy time', catching Covid-19, or mistakenly thinking that their local doctors isn't open," Ms Crouch said.

"The key to a better cancer outcome is catching it early so please, if you are worried, talk to your doctor."