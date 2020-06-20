Kent

Migrant boat intercepted off Kent coast

  • 20 June 2020
Image caption Three migrants were found on one boat

A boat carrying three migrants has been intercepted off the Kent coast.

The Home Office said Border Force sent a vessel into the Channel at Dover at about 11:00 BST.

Three men who presented themselves as Iraqi, Kuwaiti and Libyan nationals have been passed to immigration officials.

A spokesman for the Home Office said if appropriate, they would be returned to France.

At least 2,103 people have successfully crossed the Channel in 2020.

