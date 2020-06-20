Migrant boat intercepted off Kent coast
- 20 June 2020
A boat carrying three migrants has been intercepted off the Kent coast.
The Home Office said Border Force sent a vessel into the Channel at Dover at about 11:00 BST.
Three men who presented themselves as Iraqi, Kuwaiti and Libyan nationals have been passed to immigration officials.
A spokesman for the Home Office said if appropriate, they would be returned to France.
At least 2,103 people have successfully crossed the Channel in 2020.