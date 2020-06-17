Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The school remains open to all other class "bubbles"

Pupils and staff at a Kent primary school have been told to self-isolate after a child tested positive for coronavirus.

St Francis Catholic Primary in Maidstone remains open, but the child's class "bubble" is now in isolation.

Head teacher Elisabeth Blanden said the pupil did not catch the virus at school and did not display symptoms while on the premises.

Those staff and children affected will isolate for 14 days.

Ms Blanden said staff and children in the same bubble had been asked to self-isolate even if they had no symptoms, "to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus".

She said the school continued to adhere to regulations and government guidance, including identifying and isolating close contacts and carrying out full and thorough cleaning.

Ms Blanden added: "We have been working hard, in collaboration with Kent County Council and Public Health England, to ensure any spread of the virus is minimised and we have a wealth of safety measures in place."

In May, the government said children could return to school from 1 June amid a number of protective measures.

Teaching unions had objected to the move but Ofsted said it was in children's interests.

Measures included reducing class sizes and keeping pupils in small groups, "creating a protective and small bubble around them", while there would also be rigorous hygiene, cleaning and hand-washing along with testing for any who developed symptoms.