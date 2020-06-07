Image copyright Google Image caption More pedestrian crossing are proposed on Sevenoaks High Street

A one-way traffic system is likely to be introduced in a Kent town when coronavirus lockdown measures are eased later this month.

Sevenoaks Town Council has voted for a plan which would see more pedestrian crossings on the High Street.

Speed limits would also be reduced to 20mph.

An earlier option to create a one-way pedestrian system faced a huge backlash, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. reported.

The latest proposal, co-ordinated by Kent County Council and backed by Sevenoaks councillors, is expected to see a one-way traffic zone created in the High Street and London Road while pavements are also widened.

The Mayor of Sevenoaks, Conservative councillor Nick Busvine, said: "We have made a conscientious effort to find out how to emerge from this calamitous situation in the safest and most effective way possible.

"It is crucial to make sure that we have in place temporary measures when restrictions are eased around non-essential shops and to be sensitive to the feedback from businesses and people using the high street."

Liberal Democrat councillor Tony Clayton told a meeting of the district council on Thursday the idea of a one-way pedestrian system had been met with "horror" from town centre officials.

He said: "If a one-way pedestrian system is in place when the restaurants and cafes open, which I assume will be two or three weeks after the shops, they will cause serious harm."

The town council has also pledged to keep free parking in place in Sevenoaks town centre until at least 23 June as shops prepare to reopen on 15 June.

