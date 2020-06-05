Image copyright Google Image caption Kristian Hristev and Kristiyan Romonov will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court

A man arrested after a stand-off with armed police at his home in Kent told a court his dog found a Glock pistol in a local park.

Kristian Hristev, 30, was seen handing a rucksack containing the weapon and 10 rounds of live ammunition over to Kristiyan Romonov, 24.

The pair previously admitted firearms offences at previous hearing.

Bulgarian nationals Romonov and Hristev appeared at Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing on Friday.

Hristev, of Parrs Head Mews, Rochester, had pleaded guilty to transferring a prohibited firearm, transferring ammunition to another, possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate, possessing cocaine.

Romonov, of Windsor Road, Gillingham, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

'Particularly dangerous'

Prosecutor Vivian Walters said Hristev's home was surrounded by armed officers last December, and he and his housemate were arrested when they emerged just over two hours later.

Officers found packages containing cocaine and 33 more rounds of ammunition on surrounding rooftops, she said.

When Romonov was later stopped in a car, he told police he believed the bag contained a ladies' blouse which he had arranged to collect from Hristev's address.

The court heard the weapon was a "particularly dangerous" US-manufactured Glock model 42 self-loading pistol.

Ms Walters said it was only the second time such a weapon had been recovered by police in the UK.

Jonathan Mole, representing Hristev, said he denied any involvement in organised crime.

Judge Adele Williams said Hristev's claim that his dog discovered the gun in a bag in a park "would not be an acceptable basis" and would require a separate hearing to examine.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date later this month.