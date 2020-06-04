Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inspectors were concerned about the safety of a number of vulnerable children

A youth offending team which has had to deal with a rise in violence requires improvement, inspectors have said.

HM Inspectorate of Probation visited Medway Youth Offending Team in March.

A rise in violent behaviour, gang-based drug dealing and incidents involving weapons made the team's work more complex, a report said.

Inspectors found the team's quality of work was inconsistent, particularly for girls and children at risk of exploitation.

They were also concerned about the safety and wellbeing of a small number of vulnerable children.

Ch Insp of Probation Justin Russell said last year the team supervised more than 100 children who had been sentenced by the courts, and children being dealt with outside the formal system.

He said the team's leaders were "making more persistent efforts to rebuild the service to support children's specific needs".

Inspectors gave the service an overall rating of "requires improvement".

They made several recommendations including advocating for the needs of children in custody, strengthening work with social care partners, ensuring plans addresses safety and wellbeing, and developing an approach to working with girls that takes into account their needs.