A man has admitted setting a police car on fire in Kent.

Barry Plaister, 44, from Folkestone, used accelerant to carry out the attack on the Vauxhall Astra in the town where officers had driven to an emergency call on 21 March, Canterbury Crown Court heard.

Kent Police said significant damage was caused and the car was written off.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped an accusation Plaister also threatened to "firebomb" a police station.

Plaister, of Downs Road, had denied two charges of threatening to destroy or damage property, relating to a police station and a house, the court heard.

Following Plaister's guilty plea to arson, prosecutor Rebecca Foulkes asked that the other charges be left on file.

Plaister will undergo psychiatric assessment before he is sentenced in July.