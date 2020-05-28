Kent

Kent: Five held over 'exploitation' of fruit pickers

  • 28 May 2020
strawberries Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A number of human trafficking victims were helped by police

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged exploitation of Romanian fruit workers.

Police raided a property in Chatham, Kent, on Friday 22 May and arrested four men and a woman.

All five were held on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences and released pending further inquiries.

A number of identified victims were taken to a place of safety, Kent Police said.

