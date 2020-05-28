Kent: Five held over 'exploitation' of fruit pickers
- 28 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged exploitation of Romanian fruit workers.
Police raided a property in Chatham, Kent, on Friday 22 May and arrested four men and a woman.
All five were held on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences and released pending further inquiries.
A number of identified victims were taken to a place of safety, Kent Police said.