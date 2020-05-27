Kent

Channel migrants: Boats carrying 60 people intercepted

  • 27 May 2020
Border Force patrol boat Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Border Force picked up 60 migrants in four vessels off the Kent Coast

Four boats carrying 60 migrants have been intercepted off the Kent coast.

The Home Office said 57 men and three women had crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in small boats.

A spokesman said they were alerted to the first incident at about 01:45 BST and a further three incidents at 05:25, 07:30 and 08:45 BST.

Those on board the boats presented themselves as Iranian, Sudanese, Yemeni, Syrian, Ethiopian, Egyptian, Afghan, Eritrean and Iraqi.

