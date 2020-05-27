Image copyright Inpho Image caption Staff at Margate's Dreamland park were laid off in April

Kent's £4bn tourism economy could lose up to 80% of its annual income this year, it has been claimed.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 90% of businesses being closed, including pubs and hotels, as the industry enters its peak season.

Casualties include Margate's Dreamland attraction, with 52 staff laid off.

Visit Kent said the social distancing restrictions would mean businesses having to operate with far less capacity causing an impact on revenue.

Kent County Council's main opposition leader, Liberal Democrat councillor Rob Bird, said "time is of the essence" for the survival of Kent's visitor economy during a virtual public meeting of the scrutiny committee last week, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, Visit Kent chief executive officer Deirdre Wells said domestic tourism could quickly "rebound" and "staycations" could be rediscovered if Covid-19 infection rates remained low and a phased exit from the current lockdown took place.

"The very welcome support which our sector has received from the government will need to continue for some time to enable us to avoid losing much-loved businesses in a year of 'three' winters," she added.

