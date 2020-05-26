Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The barbers offering haircuts in defiance of lockdown rules

Thirty barber shops in Kent have been ordered to cease trading after a BBC investigation found businesses offering haircuts during lockdown.

Trading standards issued prohibition notices to premises suspected of breaking legislation intended to halt the spread of coronavirus.

It came after BBC South East found that 19 of 50 barbers contacted by phone were still offering appointments.

Hairdressers and barbers are not expected to reopen before 4 July.

"What these select number of barbers are doing is unfair, said Steve Rock, of Kent County Council Trading Standards.

"They're not adhering to the legal requirements and they're putting people's lives at risk by continuing to trade."

Anyone caught breaching the prohibition notice could face criminal prosecution and an unlimited fine, the council said.

Hilary Hall, of the National Hair and Beauty Federation, said "reputable" businesses who had spent more than two months "sitting tight worrying about their financial future" felt "angry and undermined by the irresponsible actions of just a few in this sector".