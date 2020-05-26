Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Adam Grzelj appeared at Canterbury Crown Court and denied importing the class A drugs

A driver has denied smuggling cocaine and heroin worth more than £6.5 million in a lorry transporting pizzas from Italy.

Adam Grzelj, 50, from Ljubljana, Slovenia, pleaded not guilty to two counts of importing class A drugs.

He appeared at Canterbury Crown Court via videolink.

Border Force officers found drugs hidden between pizza cartons during a search at the Port of Dover on 26 April, the Home Office said.

An estimated 82kg of cocaine and 3kg of heroin was discovered.

Judge Simon James told Mr Grzelj that a trial date would be fixed at a later hearing in July.