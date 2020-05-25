Appledore: Death of man found in road 'not suspicious'
- 25 May 2020
The death of a man found in a road near Ashford is no longer being treated as suspicious, police say.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Military Road, Appledore, on 23 May.
He has now been released under investigation and officers are treating the death as accidental following the result of a post-mortem examination.
The family of the deceased has been informed, Kent Police said.