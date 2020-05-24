Murder arrest over body found in road near Ashford
- 24 May 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a road near Ashford.
Kent Police said the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in Military Road, Appledore, on Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A police spokeswoman said officers want to speak to anyone who saw people or parked vehicles in the area from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.