Kent

Murder arrest over body found in road near Ashford

  • 24 May 2020
Appledore village
Image caption The man's body was found in Appledore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a road near Ashford.

Kent Police said the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in Military Road, Appledore, on Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokeswoman said officers want to speak to anyone who saw people or parked vehicles in the area from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites