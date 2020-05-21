Image copyright kent Police Image caption Vasilios Ofogeli attacked four people with a machete-style knife

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for at least 20 years for murdering a man in a stabbing rampage outside a club.

Vasilios Ofogeli was 16 when he killed Andre Bent, 21, outside Gallery in Maidstone. He also tried to kill two other people and seriously wounded a third in the attack on 25 August.

Mr Bent had been celebrating a friend's birthday on the night of the attack, and watched rapper Mostack perform.

Judge Justice Cutts described Ofogeli as "remorseless" and "immature".

Sentencing the teenager at Maidstone Crown Court, he said: "Following your conviction, you came into possession of mobile telephone where you recorded rap lyrics which were posted on social media.

"These were drill lyrics about your trial, that you killed one man but three others should have died.

"This came into hands of Mr Bent's fiancée as she was going into labour.

"This speaks volumes of your lack of remorse and the impact of your crimes. It also undermines your claims that you felt remorseful and your actions were not the real you."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed in the chest and bled to death

Ofogeli's trial heard how violence broke out after Mostack's entourage left the venue's VIP lounge just before 03:00 BST.

The teenager stabbed Mr Bent, as well as Lucas Baker, Patrick Silva-Conceicao and Joshua Robinson, with a large machete-style knife.

Mr Bent, from Lambeth, south London, was stabbed in the chest. Within hours of the killing, Ofogeli fled to Greece.

He was found guilty in March of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and wounding with intent.