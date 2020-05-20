Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption Border Force cutters intercepted the five boats

More than 60 migrants have been handed to immigration officials after they tried to cross the Channel in boats.

Border Force cutters intercepted four boats in the early hours and a fifth on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 64 people were on board.

The government said it was working with French authorities to stop the illegally-facilitated crossings.

A Home Office statement said French officials also dealt with an incident but no further details were given.

The migrants, who will be interviewed, gave their nationalities as Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Pakistani, Syrian, Yemeni and Afghani, the Home Office said.