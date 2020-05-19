Image copyright Kent Police Image caption CCTV showed the brothers approaching the business, both in balaclavas

Twin armed robbers who were caught after one wore a "baggy balaclava" revealing his face have been jailed.

Ben and Luke Twyman, both 30, stole hundreds of pounds when they raided a betting shop in Ramsgate, Kent.

One of the brothers, a regular customer, wore the loose face covering and was recognised by staff.

The pair, from Broadstairs and Ramsgate, admitted robbery and were given six-year terms at Canterbury Crown Court.

Kent Police said the pair, who were sentenced on their 30th birthday, had threatened staff with a handgun on 19 February.

Det Sgt Jason Booth said: "The brothers believed that robbing a business was the easiest and fastest way to get their hands on some cash."

"Unbelievably, the Twyman twins didn't seem to care about the severity of their actions as they went for a pint down the pub immediately after."

Police said Ben Twyman, of Westover Road, Broadstairs, had held the gun while Luke Twyman, of Lancaster Close, Ramsgate, acted as a lookout.

Ben Twyman further pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent.