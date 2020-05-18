Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Fowle was handed a suspended sentence at the Old Bailey

A teenager with an "extreme right-wing and racist mindset" downloaded instructions for making explosives, a court heard.

George Fowle, of Snodland, Kent, was 17 when he accessed "correct and viable" guides online, the Old Bailey was told.

He pleaded guilty to terrorism offences and was give a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge Mark Dennis QC told Fowle, now 20, that he was being given an opportunity to "change his ways".

An investigation found he had an "interest in explosives, firearms and mass casualty incidents in public places such as schools", said prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds.

The North Kent College pupil was referred to the government's anti-terror Prevent scheme in March 2019 after a classmate warned teachers he could become a "school shooter", the court heard.

Fowle was arrested at Heathrow Airport in June while on his way to a summer camp in the US.

Police said they found a phone which contained a video of the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, and social media posts showing that Fowle "admired" far-right figures, including Adolf Hitler.

'Vile mindset'

He admitted two counts of possessing material that was likely to be useful in preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

Gavin Holme, defending, said Fowle's guilty pleas showed his "remorse and responsibility".

"This is a young man who the authorities can work with, and not against," he said.

Judge Dennis said the 20-month sentence in a young offenders institution, suspended for two years, would reduce the risk he re-engaged with extremism.

He told Fowle he had "purported to embrace a vile mindset" and must "wake up to how dreadful your views were and how dreadful your conduct was".

Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: "Although 17 at the time, there is no doubt that Fowle has demonstrated the mindset of a right-wing terrorist, and given his interest in mass casualty incidents and his research into explosives, it's vital that he has been convicted."