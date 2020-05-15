Image copyright Shafi family Image caption Dr Tariq Shafi was "fit and well" before contracting Covid-19, his family said

The two sons of a "well respected" doctor who died from coronavirus say they aspire to be like him.

Dr Tariq Shafi, who for 13 years was the lead consultant for haematology at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford in Kent, died from coronavirus.

Umar Shafi said: "I've always said you hear about people going the extra mile, but for dad it was unlimited the distance he would go for his patients."

In a tribute to Dr Shafi, his employer said: "He will be hugely missed".

'Take this seriously'

Umar's brother, Taimur Shafi, himself a doctor, said: "It's something I personally aspire to be like, and hopefully one day I can be like him."

Umar said: "Dad was fit and well. People need to take this seriously.

"I think by the end of this, every household will know someone who's passed away or someone close to them has passed away.

"This is such a heavy time for a lot of people."

Image copyright Shafi family Image caption Dr Tariq Shafi's two sons (Taimur far left and Umar far right) say they aspire to be like their father

A spokesman for the Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said: "Tariq worked at the trust as our lead consultant for haematology and in his 13 years here, built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did.

"Tariq will be hugely missed by his patients, his team and all of us here at the trust."

