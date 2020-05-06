Bald burglar used wigs as a disguise

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Darren Giardina was easily recognisable despite his hairpieces

A burglar who tried to conceal his identity using a variety of different wigs has been jailed for 15 years.

Darren Giardina "stockpiled" a range of wigs, which he wore while breaking into homes and cars in Kent, police said.

He was convicted at Canterbury Crown Court of two counts of burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and robbery.

Despite his disguise, police said the 44-year-old was easily recognisable and also left fingerprints at the scene of the crime.

Giardina and an accomplice tied up one victim while they rummaged through their home in Broadstairs on 6 September, stealing an antique pistol and musket, police said.

The stolen goods were later found at another address in Ramsgate that had been burgled.

Police said Giardina was responsible for a "crime spree" across Thanet between July and September 2019.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Giardina left fingerprints at the scene of the crime

In a statement, Det Sgt Jay Robinson described Giardina's attempt to hide his identity as "hair-brained" (sic) adding: "Perhaps [he] will use his time in prison to consider putting his energies into something positive to benefit others, rather than party costumes to benefit his own greed."