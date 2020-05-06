Image copyright Google Image caption Police found Jamie Simmons dead at a property in Cambridge Crescent

A man has been charged with murdering a 29-year-old who was found dead at a property in Maidstone.

Kieron Nicholson, also 29, of Vicarage Road, East Farleigh, is accused of killing father-of-two Jamie Simmons.

His body was found at a property in Cambridge Crescent on Monday.

Kent Police also arrested a Maidstone man who has been bailed and a woman in her 20s from the Tonbridge area who has been released while inquiries continue.

Mr Nicholson is due to appear before Medway magistrates.