Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon was in place around The White Horse pub on Sunday as officers searched the area

Eight people have been arrested after armed police were called to reports a large group of people were fighting near a village pub.

Officers were sent to White Horse Lane in Otham at about midnight after witnesses said a weapon was used in a "verbal and physical altercation", police said.

Six men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police said no weapons were found and no serious injuries have been reported.

A cordon was in place around The White Horse pub on Sunday as officers searched the area.