Image caption Robert Jenner has been recalled to prison

A man with a history of exposing himself in public while claiming to be a naturist has been jailed for a year.

Ex-soldier Robert Jenner, 45, known for his carpentry exploits in the nude, offended while on release from jail on licence, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

He was confronted by police who saw him walk through Maidstone in "transparent" mesh trousers on 20 January.

Jenner laughed and called himself "Mr Inappropriate" when confronted, the court heard.

He was convicted of indecent exposure, breaching a criminal behaviour order and sending an offensive communication.

The court heard Jenner, a serving prisoner now recalled to HMP Garth in Lancashire, had been serving a two-year term for 10 indecent exposure offences and had been released part-way through.

Sentencing at a hearing on Skype, Judge Julian Smith referred to Jenner's military past and said: "No doubt for many years you put society in your debt."

But he raised the fact that Jenner was jailed in 2019 and the offences occurred while on licence, and added: "You have shown no reflection or remorse and claim the problem is with those who were offended by your actions and not your actions themselves."

'No underwear'

Jenner claims the problem lies with those who are offended by his nakedness and not with him.

Prosecutor Daniel Stevenson said: "He was wearing transparent mesh trousers and no underwear. His genitals were clearly visible.

"When asked if he was wearing anything under his trousers, he replied 'socks'."

Defence barrister John FitzGerald said there were "more serious examples" of exposure than those that carried out by Jenner.

"This is not a case concerning raised harm. On its own [it] does not cross the custody threshold," he told the court.