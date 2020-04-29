Image copyright Shutterstock

A transgender man who gave birth to a child has lost his latest legal bid to be registered on the birth certificate as the father rather than the mother.

Freddy McConnell appealed against a decision made by a High Court judge that a person who carries and gives birth to a baby is legally a mother.

Mr McConnell, from Kent, wanted to be named father or parent on the document.

His lawyers said he "was disappointed" by the Court of Appeal's ruling and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Three Appeal Court judges sitting in London upheld an earlier ruling by the President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) required Mr McConnell to be registered as the mother, and the requirement did not violate his rights to private and family life, as set out in the European Convention on Human Rights.

"There is no incompatibility between the GRA and the Convention," he said. "In the result, we dismiss these appeals."

Image caption Mr McConnell wanted to be named father or parent

He refused Mr McConnell permission to take his case to the Supreme Court, although he may still pursue an appeal there.

Lord Burnett said it was for Parliament to decide if the law needed to change.

The judge also said the Children Act 1989 provides that a mother has automatic parental responsibility for a child from the moment of birth, adding: "No-one else has that automatic parental responsibility, including the father."

He said: "From the moment of birth someone must have parental responsibility for a newly-born child, for example, to authorise medical treatment and more generally to become responsible for its care."

Andrew Spearman, from Laytons law firm, which represented Mr McConnell, said: "Our client is, naturally, disappointed with the decision of the Court of Appeal not to recognise his legal gender and, importantly, the role he takes in his son's life as his father.

"This is the reality his son will grow up knowing and today's judgment shows how the law has not kept pace."

He said the "narrow" interpretation of the GRA would force all transgender people to choose between being a parent and having full recognition of their gender.

He said Mr McConnell was seeking permission to appeal and intended to go to the Supreme Court.