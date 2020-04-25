Image copyright PA Media Image caption On Friday the Border Force intercept boats carrying 76 migrants

A further 35 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force boats while attempting to cross the English Channel early on Saturday morning.

The migrants - who variously identified themselves as Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti - were picked up in three separate incidents.

It follows the interception of five dinghies carrying 76 migrants in the same area on Friday.

Those on board were taken to Dover and transferred to immigration officials.

The first boat of the three was intercepted at 03:40 BST carrying 14 men and one woman, who identified themselves as Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi.

Border Force boats scrambled to a second vessel at 06:35, this time carrying 13 men claiming to be Iraqi and Iranian.

The third boat intercepted off the Kent coast was carrying seven men, also from Iraq and Iran.

Of the 76 people intercepted on Friday, at least three were thought to be children.

The Home Office confirmed there were 55 males and 21 females who said they were Iraqi, Iranian, Yemini, Syrian and Kuwaiti, but refused to say how many were children.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Immigration officials wore protective equipment as they processed the migrants on Friday

All those detained will be monitored for signs of coronavirus, the Home Office said on Friday.

Footage showed officials at the port in personal protective equipment escorting people from Border Force vessels.

Charities have warned that people are living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in migrant camps in northern France, leaving them vulnerable to being infected by coronavirus.

The Home Office said the pandemic was having no impact on its operational response to the crossings.