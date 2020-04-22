Man 'seen with weapons' on Chatham balcony
- 22 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-kent-52379200?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.com/news/localnews/2643179-Maidstone/0&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has reportedly been seen with weapons on a balcony, prompting armed officers to swoop in on the area and urge people to stay away.
The man was seen on the balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham, at about 08:35 BST, Kent Police said.
Reports on social media suggested the man was seen firing shots near the Dockside Retail Outlet.
"Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area," the force said.