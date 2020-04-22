Kent

Man 'seen with weapons' on Chatham balcony

  • 22 April 2020
Man seen with weapons in Chatham Image copyright Jack Couzins
Image caption The man was seen on the balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham

A man has reportedly been seen with weapons on a balcony, prompting armed officers to swoop in on the area and urge people to stay away.

The man was seen on the balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham, at about 08:35 BST, Kent Police said.

Reports on social media suggested the man was seen firing shots near the Dockside Retail Outlet.

"Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area," the force said.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Armed officers are at the scene

