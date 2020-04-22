Image copyright Jack Couzins Image caption The man was seen on the balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham

A man has reportedly been seen with weapons on a balcony, prompting armed officers to swoop in on the area and urge people to stay away.

The man was seen on the balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road, Chatham, at about 08:35 BST, Kent Police said.

Reports on social media suggested the man was seen firing shots near the Dockside Retail Outlet.

"Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area," the force said.