Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was injured in Tonge Road in Sittingbourne

A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after about 150 people gathered for a funeral in Kent.

A large number of motorcyclists gathered in Sheppey Way, Sittingbourne, on Thursday leading to some disruptive and anti-social riding, police said.

The teenager, who was a pedestrian, was hit by a motorbike in Tonge Road at about 10:40 BST.

Two men aged 24 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Ch Insp Neil Loudon, from Kent Police, said: "Some serious incidents took place during this gathering which have had an impact not only on those who were involved, but also the wider community.

"Those who have been identified as attending the ceremony and not adhering to the public health advice will be contacted in due course and reminded of their personal responsibilities during these unprecedented times."

A police spokesman said the force had sought to maintain a visible presence during the day, while striking a balance between allowing those attending the funeral the chance to grieve, while protecting the public from any health issues.

