Image copyright Steve Brown/PA Wire Image caption Steve and Alison Brown are due to celebrate 15 years of marriage in September

An NHS nurse "cried with happiness" after finding her engagement ring two-and-a-half years after losing it in her garden.

Alison Brown lost her ring while hanging out the washing line at her home in Kent.

Her husband Steve, 42, said at the time his wife was "absolutely heartbroken".

She said the timely find would give her "more strength and positivity" in her work treating coronavirus patients.

"Last year we dug up a huge amount of our garden to do the patio," Mr Brown told the PA news agency.

"We searched again but couldn't find anything, but that soil went onto one of our vegetable patches.

"[On Sunday] I was mowing the grass and she came running over screaming. I thought she'd chopped half of her foot off with the shovel."

Image copyright Steve Brown/PA wire Image caption Mrs Brown said she guilty for feeling so happy "at a time when so many are suffering in the world"

However, the screams were joyous ones as Mrs Brown, who is training as an advanced clinical practitioner, had happened across her ring by chance.

"I am always optimistic, that's my nature. I just knew one day I would find it," she said.

"I believe in destiny. It was amazing, I screamed so much. Then I cried with happiness, feeling faint with emotion."

The Browns will be looking forward to 15 years as a married couple in September, but finding the ring came with additional significance due to Mrs Brown's work as a nurse.

"I felt blessed to find it, yet guilty I was happy at a time when so many are suffering in the world," she said. "Something I'm witnessing first hand."

Mrs Brown said her work in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is "something in my 20 years I've never experienced".

She said "this is demanding all our knowledge, skills, resilience and teamwork to plan and cope with a destructive invisible enemy.

"Finding my ring has given me even more strength and positivity."