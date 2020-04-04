Image copyright PA Media Image caption The crossings were described by Border Force as "reckless"

Four boats carrying 53 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force.

The Home Office said officials dealt with a series of incidents in the English Channel in the early hours of Saturday.

Those on board said they were Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Syrian and Yemini nationals.

All were taken to Dover where they underwent medical checks and were passed to immigration officials, a government spokesman said.

The Home Office said the attempted crossings were reckless acts facilitated by criminals and the incidents were being investigated.

The spokesman said Border Force and all operational staff had the relevant personal protective equipment available to them, in line with Public Health England guidance during the coronavirus pandemic.