Image copyright PA Media Image caption A charity said it had learned of at least one case of coronavirus in a camp near Dunkirk

More than 40 migrants are thought to have been picked up by the Border Force after they tried to reach the UK by taking boats across the Channel.

Officials were seen with groups at Dover after Border Force cutters were active in the English Channel.

It is not yet clear how many boats were intercepted. The Home Office has been approached for comment.

The latest arrivals took place amid concerns coronavirus has reached refugee camps in France.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley said the charity had learned of at least one case of coronavirus in a camp near Dunkirk.

She said she was "very scared" about the implications of the virus spreading in the camps, where access to soap and food is limited.

Pictures taken at the Port of Dover show a handful of suspected migrants being processed by Border Force staff.