Image caption Border Force officials have dealt with several incidents

﻿﻿Five boats believed to be carrying about 80 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force in the English Channel.

Coastguards said they were called to a number of incidents off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning.

The Home Office confirmed officials were dealing with ongoing incidents and said more details would be provided later.

The government has previously said any migrants arriving will be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.

A charity supporting migrants, Care4Calais, has said refugees in France are extremely vulnerable to covid-19 because of existing poor health from living outdoors.

The charity wrote on Facebook: "With no running water, they can't wash their hands and sleeping rough they can't self-isolate.

"Not being able to protect themselves or their families is terrifying."